Long-time Metchosin councillor Moralea Milne passed away suddenly on Saturday. (Gazette file photo)

Long-time Metchosin councillor Moralea Milne passes away

Milne was first elected to the District in 2008

Long-time Metchosin councillor Moralea Milne passed away suddenly on Saturday.

“Today is a very sad day for everyone who knew and worked with Moralea, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family now,” Mayor John Ranns said in a statement.

“Moralea made many thoughtful contributions to important policy decisions on council and her voice will be missed. She cared deeply about Metchosin and the environment and in addition to being an outstanding councillor, served her community well in many other ways.”

Milne was elected to the District of Metchosin in 2008. During her tenure she served on many committees and boards including finance and administration committee chair, finance and environment committee chair and the environmental advisory committee.

According to a release from the District, Milne was known for her diligence in financial matters, always with the goal of getting the best value for taxpayers as well as being instrumental in solidifying the relationship between the District and Beecher Bay Scia’new First Nation.

The flag has been lowered at municipal hall in recognition and honour of Milne.

The date and details of a celebration of life have yet to be finalized. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Metchosin Foundation.

Most Read