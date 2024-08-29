Long-time MLA Bond not running as B.C. United fallout trickles across B.C.

Todd Stone another former B.C. Liberal cabinet minister turned B.C. United MLA who won't be returning

One of northern B.C.'s longest-serving and best-known MLAs from northern B.C. is done, collateral damage of B.C. United's decision to withdraw from the election.

B.C. United's Shirley Bond Thursday (Aug. 29) announced that she won't be running again.

Bond, who represents Prince George-Valemount, said Kevin Falcon's decision to suspend the party's campaign caught her completely by surprise.

"I have spent the past 24 hours with my family thinking about what my next steps should be," she said in a release. "Together, we have decided that I will be withdrawing my name as a candidate in the upcoming provincial election."

Bond became the second high-profile B.C. United MLA to withdraw from provincial politics Thursday. Todd Stone, MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, had announced his decision to step away hours earlier.

Like Bond, Stone said Falcon's decision to suspend the party's campaign surprised him. Stone also told Kamloops-area media he had shared his decision with Falcon on Tuesday — so before the suspension — but decided to wait until Thursday to announce it.

Stone endorsed Barriere mayor Ward Stamer running in Kamloops-North Thompson, the riding in which Stone would have run, as both Kamloops-area riding have undergone significant revisions.

But unlike Stone, Bond did not endorse her local Conservative candidate, Rosalyn Bird.

"I am currently spending several days with my grandsons and family, a summer tradition with these days planned long ago, but I felt it was important to make my intentions clear," Bond said. "I look forward to speaking to media in person on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Details will be shared later."

The departure of Bond and Stone from provincial politics mirrors the broader end of the former B.C. Liberals as both had played significant roles in the party, as well as in cabinets that governed B.C. between 2001 and 2016.

Voters first elected Bond in 2001. She ended up holding eight cabinet portfolios when the B.C. Liberals governed including health, labour, advanced education and education. She also become B.C.'s first attorney-general. Bond also served as an interim party leader between 2020 and 2022, and was one of the most respected MLAs on either side of the political divide.

Voters first elected Stone in 2013, but his involvement with the B.C. Liberals dates back to the late 1980s as a party organizer. He also served Gordon Campbell as executive assistant, when the party was in opposition during the 1990s. In elected office, Stone served as transportation minister and minister responsible for emergency management. Stone also ran for the party's leadership in 2017.

Former Kamloops mayor Peter Milobar, who has represented Kamloops-North Thompson since 2017 but was set to be running for B.C. United in the new riding of Kamloops Centre, thanked Stone for his work on social media.

"Your last 12 years as MLA have led to so many positive changes," Milobar said."I’m so proud to call you a friend and excited for you and your family on what the future holds for you. Thank you for your service."

The statement, however, did not offer any clues about Milobar's own future. He is part of a long list of B.C United MLAs and candidates who may consider joining the provincial Conservatives.

An other figure on this list per media reports is Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton. The Conservatives are still seeking a candidate for Vernon-Monashee, a riding currently held by New Democrat Harwinder Sandhu. Sandhu won the riding in 2020 by a narrow margin with then B.C. Liberals and the Conservatives splitting the right-of-centre vote. That scenario now appears less likely.

Black Press has reached out to both Milobar and Acton along with other names, but has not yet received a reply. Milobar was expected to face Conservative candidate Dennis Giesbrecht.

Mike Bernier, MLA for Peace River South since 2013, meanwhile has signalled his willingness to run for either the Conservatives or as an independent, according to media reports. Conservatives have nominated Larry Neufeld in that northern riding.

Both Bernier's and Milobar's ridings point to the dilemma facing Conservatives. They can potentially gain two incumbent, well-known MLAs, but at the expense of removing previously nominated candidates, potentially creating various logistical or even legal obstacles six weeks before an election.

Conservatives, of course, could also find open ridings for any B.C. United MLAs wanting to switch to parties, but B.C. United MLAs might not be interested in switching ridings for any number of reasons, including lack of familiarity and electoral prospects.