Long-time Penticton business bought out, almost 80 jobs leaving city

The facility was toured just a few months earlier by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

A manufacturing staple in Penticton's industrial area has been bought out and its manufacturing jobs moving to Saschatchewan, just months after the site was toured by the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

The Doepker Group announced on March 11 that they had purchased Penticton's Peerless Trailers from Manac Inc.

According to Peerless' own website, their 10-acre facility in Penticton includes production lines for multiple trailer models, two paint facilities and sub-assemblies with the top 50 production staff having an average seniority of 15 years with the company.

The press release stated that manufacturing of the trailers would be moving to Saskatchewan, and Peerless VP Andy McEachern would be joining Doepker in the same position.

McEachern confirmed via email that the move will impact 59 hourly and 18 salaried positions in the manufacturing end.

He also said the intent is to keep 18 salaried positions and three hourly jobs for the sales, engineering, parts and truck rigout sections in Penticton.

“Doepker is proud to keep these strong Canadian brands under Canadian ownership. With our team now exceeding 400 people, we are committed to supplying high-quality, Canadian-built trailers to customers across North America,” said Evan Doepker, president and CEO of Doepker.

In November, the Penticton facility was toured by CPC Leader Pierre Poilievre, who spoke to many issues during a rally in front of the Peerless workers including calls to support Canadian businesses and workers.