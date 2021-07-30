Long weekend ferry sailings close to full between Vancouver and Victoria

Sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen this B.C. Day long weekend are rapidly filling up, with the majority of reservations already sold out. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Travellers who haven’t booked ahead may face extended waits on BC Ferries sailings between Greater Victoria and the mainland this long weekend as reservations are already sold out on the majority of sailings.

As of early Friday morning, all reservations from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay are sold out for Friday, the vast majority are sold out for Saturday and about half are sold out for Sunday and Monday. In the opposite direction, almost all reservations are sold out Friday and Monday and about half are sold out for Saturday and Sunday.

Motorists still have the option of showing up without a reservation and hoping there is room, but BC Ferries’ current conditions dashboard shows minimal space available on Friday’s sailings.

READ ALSO: Best of the City: Victoria airbrush artist spreads good vibes worldwide with his murals

The 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay are completely full as of 7:30 a.m., with between four and 23 per cent availability on the remainder of the day’s trips. From Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, availability ranges between seven and 49 per cent up until 9 p.m., with 83 per cent availability on a midnight sailing.

BC Ferries has warned it will be a busy weekend for ferry traffic and has suggested those who haven’t booked ahead sail on less busy days and at less busy times.

READ ALSO: Heat causes Langford vaccine appointments to be relocated to Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesGreater VictoriaTsawwassen