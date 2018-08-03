(DriveBC)

Long weekend leads to traffic delays in Greater Victoria

It’s bumper to bumper heading northbound through Langford this hour

If you’re looking to head up Island this afternoon for the long weekend, better get in line.

Northbound traffic on Highway 1 over the Malahat is already moving at a snail’s pace in Langford with delays stretching past the Leigh Road interchange back towards Millstream.

Many motorists are heading north towards Lake Cowichan for Sun Fest, along with other locations to camp during the B.C. day long weekend.

It’s a common sight during the summer months, especially during long weekends. A similar situation developed in July during the Canada Day long weekend.

READ MORE: Long weekend traffic causing delays on Trans-Canada Highway

Single lane traffic through Goldstream Park and continued construction on the Malahat — in addition to modified speed limits and road cones — are always contributing factors to traffic congestion that begins near Costco.

