Long weekend starts with series of crashes

The long weekend traffic pile up is starting with a series of minor crashes.
VicPD are investigating a crash reported shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday near Hillside Centre.
Around 3:30 p.m., Saanich emergency services were called to crashes in the 700 block of Burnside Road. Saanich police say no injuries were reported in the three-vehicle crash.
Traffic is significantly backed up Marigold and Interurban and Burnside roads.
A crash near Shelbourne Avenue and Church Drive clogged traffic this afternoon around the same time
Another crash was reported shortly before 4 p.m. on the Millstream overpass expected to impact traffic during rush hour.
