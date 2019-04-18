A crash clogs traffic on Shelbourne near Church in Saanich on Thursday around 4 p.m. (Wolfgang Depner/News staff)

Long weekend starts with series of crashes

The long weekend traffic pile up is starting with a series of minor crashes.

VicPD are investigating a crash reported shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday near Hillside Centre.

Around 3:30 p.m., Saanich emergency services were called to crashes in the 700 block of Burnside Road. Saanich police say no injuries were reported in the three-vehicle crash.

Traffic is significantly backed up Marigold and Interurban and Burnside roads.

A crash near Shelbourne Avenue and Church Drive clogged traffic this afternoon around the same time

Another crash was reported shortly before 4 p.m. on the Millstream overpass expected to impact traffic during rush hour.

