Long weekend starts with series of crashes

A crash clogs traffic on Shelbourne near Church in Saanich on Thursday around 4 p.m. (Wolfgang Depner/News staff)

The long weekend traffic pile up is starting with a series of minor crashes.

VicPD are investigating a crash reported shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday near Hillside Centre.

Around 3:30 p.m., Saanich emergency services were called to crashes in the 700 block of Burnside Road. Saanich police say no injuries were reported in the three-vehicle crash.

Traffic is significantly backed up Marigold and Interurban and Burnside roads.

A crash near Shelbourne Avenue and Church Drive clogged traffic this afternoon around the same time

Another crash was reported shortly before 4 p.m. on the Millstream overpass expected to impact traffic during rush hour.

Pat Bay Northbound, well before Royal Oak is a parking lot. Happy Easter long weekend #yyjtraffic — Elle Peah, B.A., GDBA, M.A. YMCA, ICQ, …- – -… (@ouroborosage) April 18, 2019

RELATED: Police investigating after crash on Hillside Avenue

READ ALSO: Should B.C. lower limits on side roads to 30 km/h?



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter