Congestion on the Trans-Canada Highway started in build in Langford at around noon. This is a traffic cam shot from 2:16 p.m. Friday. (DriveBC traffic cam)

Long weekend traffic causing delays on the Trans-Canada Highway

Some congestion in Langford due to Goldstream Park bottleneck

Grocery stores and shopping centres were busy Friday morning as residents prepared for the Canada Day long weekend.

Some congestion was initially reported around McCallum Road (the Costco Crush) and near Westshore Town Centre, but that started to subside at around noon.

Unfortunately, that’s roughly the same time traffic congestion started to build northbound on the Trans-Canada Highway as residents began the trek up Island for the long weekend.

Construction zone speed limits are still in effect on the Malahat, but the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has opened a second northbound lane to accommodate summer demand.

RELATED: Second lane through Malahat Village opened Wednesday

For the rest of the summer, long weekends will see two northbound lanes and one southbound lane from Friday afternoon through Monday evening. Contractors will not be working from Friday morning until Tuesday night during the long weekend.

Local police forces are also actively enforcing the construction speed zones and drivers are reminded to use caution and obey the posted speed limit of 60 kilometres an hour at all times.

More to come. Send us your traffic tips or questions!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Mother of new walrus at Vancouver Aquarium dies in Quebec

Just Posted

HOGWARTS ALERT: All seven Harry Potter books in one 70-minute play

Potted Potter makes its way to Victoria’s McPherson Playhouse in October

Pizza paired with craft beer, Prima Strada partners with Category 12

Besides the pizza oven, the Central Saanich brewery will also release new beers every month

Long weekend traffic causing delays on the Trans-Canada Highway

Some congestion in Langford due to Goldstream Park bottleneck

Leila Bui returns home to Gordon Head after six months

Bui was hit crossing Ash Road by a black SUV on Dec. 20

Caravan Stage sets sail for Sooke

Nomadic outdoor theatre company founded 1970 in Kemp Lake

Singing secretary at B.C. elementary school goes viral

Maple Ridge school secretary gives her best rendition of Eta James’ At Last over the loud speaker

Five things to do for Canada Day

There are family fun events all across Greater Victoria for Canada 151

Mother of new walrus at Vancouver Aquarium dies in Quebec

Samka, mother of Balzak, dies in captivity at Quebec City Aquarium

U.S. baseball team rescues B.C. woman from burning car

Port Angeles Lefties were on their way to Kelowna when they rescued the woman along Highway 1

VIDEO: Viola Desmond honoured with Canadian Walk of Fame star

Her 91-year-old sister Wanda says “she let nothing stand in her way”

B.C. restaurant manager fired for refusing to serve Trump supporter

The customer was sporting a ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap

Injured Broncos hockey player out of coma, unable to speak

Defenceman Layne Matechuk’s family said he was in a coma for the first month

From ketchup to toilet paper: Canada launching retaliatory tariff broadside

Canada’s $16.6-billion worth of retaliatory tariffs on dozens of U.S. products set to kick in July 1

Crown asks for 18-20 months jail time for officer who kissed teen, young woman

James Fisher pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation, breach of trust after he kissed two young people

Most Read