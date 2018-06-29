Long weekend traffic causing delays on the Trans-Canada Highway

Congestion on the Trans-Canada Highway started in build in Langford at around noon. This is a traffic cam shot from 2:16 p.m. Friday. (DriveBC traffic cam)

Grocery stores and shopping centres were busy Friday morning as residents prepared for the Canada Day long weekend.

The Trans-Canada highway is looking pretty empty right now but we're getting reports of delays on McCallum Road due to long lines heading to Costco… #yyjtraffic #yyj #yyjnews pic.twitter.com/RY67Agj0VI — Goldstream Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) June 29, 2018

Some congestion was initially reported around McCallum Road (the Costco Crush) and near Westshore Town Centre, but that started to subside at around noon.

Traffic is dying down on McCallum Road heading into Costco and there are parking spaces available for those that need to stock up before the weekend! #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/WD5vtjmkIQ — Goldstream Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) June 29, 2018

Unfortunately, that’s roughly the same time traffic congestion started to build northbound on the Trans-Canada Highway as residents began the trek up Island for the long weekend.

Starting to see a slight delay at the Goldstream Park bottleneck on the #TCH but it sounds like traffic around Costco is clearing up #yyjtraffic #yyj #yyjnews pic.twitter.com/ermq50Fjey — Goldstream Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) June 29, 2018

Construction zone speed limits are still in effect on the Malahat, but the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has opened a second northbound lane to accommodate summer demand.

For the rest of the summer, long weekends will see two northbound lanes and one southbound lane from Friday afternoon through Monday evening. Contractors will not be working from Friday morning until Tuesday night during the long weekend.

Local police forces are also actively enforcing the construction speed zones and drivers are reminded to use caution and obey the posted speed limit of 60 kilometres an hour at all times.

