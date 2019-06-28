Long-weekend traffic filling Greater Victoria roads

Long-weekend traffic was already filling up Greater Victoria roads mid-afternoon Friday.

The DriveBC highway cameras, at about 4:30 p.m., showed vehicles backed up on Spencer Road and Veteran’s Memorial Parkway in Langford, on Tillicum Road at Highway 1, and on Highway 17 at Saanich Road.

The heavy, long-weekend traffic is, of course, no surprise to B.C. motorists, and, with the increased traffic, ICBC is taking the opportunity to urge anyone whose plans involve aclohol to plan a safe ride home.

“Too many drivers still aren’t getting the message — last year, police issued 9,100 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions and 520 criminal code convictions to impaired drivers in B.C.,” a news release sent Thursday from the Crown company read. “And every year, on average, 68 people are still killed as a result of impaired driving, with 40 per cent of those deaths happening in the summer.”

Police will be increasing enforcement at roadchecks across the province during the long weekend, according to ICBC.

