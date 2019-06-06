Pluto’s restaurant has been in place at 1150 Cook St. for 30 years, but will soon be moving out. (Facebook/ Pluto’s )

Longtime downtown Victoria restaurant gets renovicted

Pluto’s Restaurant has until April 2020 to move out to make way for a development

An out-of-this-world downtown staple is getting the boot to make way for a new development.

Pluto’s Restaurant has served home-style meals (and been known for its infamous motto, “with a great view of Uranus”) at 1150 Cook St. for 30 years.

But in April, owner Brun Dahlquist learned that his lease would not be renewed.

“It’s downtown Victoria, it’s bound to happen,” Dahlquist said, “I can throw a rock and hit nine new condo buildings.”

ALSO READ: Victoria breakfast icon is shutting its doors

Dahlquist was told his lot will be used to make way for a new project by Sakura Developments, though the company has not submitted any plans to the City of Victoria. Sakura also did not reply to requests from Black Press to confirm a plan to develop the lot.

Dahlquist said that he’d attempted to purchase the land previously, but that it didn’t pan out. Over the years, he’s watched surrounding businesses continue to close down to make way for developments.

“Here’s the culmination of it: fear,” he said. “There’s always been the threat of the lease not renewing.”

Dahlquist has until April 2020 to move out, but hopes to get out sooner than later. While he’d love to stay in the downtown core to continue to serve his longtime customers, the likelihood of finding a suitable property is very unlikely.

ALSO READ: Bay Centre cafeteria closes after decades in operation

Regardless, he hopes that his customers and longtime staff, some working there for 15 years, will join him in Pluto’s next steps.

“It is sad, it’s a landmark and it’s gonna make me cry to see it torn down,” Dahlquist said. “But, I love all my customers, that’s why I still do it. I’m moving and I want them to come with me.”

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
UPDATE: Wildfire near Kamloops grows to 200 hectares

Just Posted

Driver throws drink into other car in a fit of road rage

Victoria Police are looking for information after an incident at a McDonald’s parking lot

Victoria Police dog Havoc helps arrest man following two break-in attempts

A man tried to enter two Fairfield homes on Wednesday night

Cougar euthanized after eating lamb on property near Esquimalt Lagoon

Cougar was not deterred by human presence, conservation officer says

Road outside Victoria elementary school closed for first ‘school street’

As part of Sir James Douglas’s Walk and Wheel to School Week

Forged in fire: D-Day remembered by 99-year-old navy commander

Cmdr. Peter Chance remembers ‘intense, exciting’ days and an unlikely friendship

VIDEO: Victoria residents demonstrate to demand protection of B.C. old growth

Demonstrations start at noon at three Greater Victoria sites

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the City of Victoria cut back on Canada Day celebrations?

The Victoria Police Department says its current budget will not allow it… Continue reading

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

Premier’s office one of 17 rallies across B.C. calling for protection of old-growth forest

Protestor questions Horgan’s commitment to mitigate ‘climate degradation’

Slope study raises fear of landslides in Youbou and Lake Cowichan

Climate change, heavier rain falls threaten homes and lives

June snowfall expected on southern B.C. highways

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

Most Read