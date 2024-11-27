Longtime Falkland Stampede manager dies at 83

Pioneer Mervin Churchill passes away at home at age 83

It's a Churchill family expression in Falkland:

"Dress warm: it could be colder than a well digger's ass out there."

It serves as a reminder to those planning to attend the celebration of life for Falkland pioneer Mervin Churchill, who died at home Nov. 24, one week after his 83rd birthday.

The celebration of life for Churchill will begin at one of his favourite places, the Falkland Stampede Grounds, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The family, and those who wish to attend, will then lay Churchill to rest at the Falkland Cemetery. Others can head over to the Falkland Community Hall for a social where – in true Churchill fashion – proceeds from the bar will go toward the Falkland and District Community Association.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Canadian Rodeo Historical Association (Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame) in care of Karry.krystal@yahoo.com.

Churchill was chosen as Committee Man of the Year by the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association in 1982, and inducted into the Canadian Professional Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2013.

"He was awesome," chuckled Brenda Vold, Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame board director, remembering how Churchill liked to get revenge after being pranked at the Stampede. Vold first met Churchill when she served as a timer at the Falkland Stampede in 2005.

"I stayed with him and (wife) Dot. They were very welcoming. He had a great sense of humour, a dry, sarcastic wit. Nobody could match it.

"The first time I was at Falkland, I was told, 'You'll meet Merv and he'll come across as this big gruff guy,' but he was really a big teddy bear."

Born in Vernon, but growing up on the family farm in Falkland, Churchill's life passion was the Falkland Stampede every May long weekend.

He started at 14, holding a barn dance to raise money for new corrals at the rodeo ground. Churchill's dedication to the community lasted nearly 70 years with various roles in the community. He was the Stampede manager, and he conducted a fundraising auction in the community hall just six hours before he died.

Churchill was instrumental in almost every project in Falkland including the curling rink, community church, historical park, and skating rink; an almost endless list. He was awarded the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2013 for community service.

"He was a critical factor in the success of our Care-A-Thon, our insurance fundraiser," said Sabrina Ujma, president of the Falkland and District Community Association. "He was the main guy for getting donations. His passing is going to leave a big void in this community, one that will be hard to fill. His knowledge and the history he has with Falkland will be deeply missed."

Away from the Stampede Grounds, Churchill built his own home where he lived until his death. He began working for his father at JD Churchill Sawmills, then bought a logging truck from his dad's closing sale to begin a career hauling logs.

Churchill then opened a tire shop and service centre, catering to lifelong friends from the forest industry. His small home-based shop led him to buy the Esso station in the community, offering more services to the public. He would sell the service station to concentrate on his road construction business and small farm.

He loved winter breaks in Yuma, AZ, with his wife of 61 years, Dorothy (Dot). The couple spent their golden years mostly in Falkland. Churchill was also a golfer, would take a chance now and then at the local casinos, but his true joy was being around family. Nothing, the family said, made Churchill happier.

Mervin Churchill is survived by Dot, daughters Julie and Jackie (Brian), and son Jason (Kim); seven grandchildren, eight great-grandkids, his sisters Sylvia (Den), Carol, and Melva (Rob).

He was predeceased by his parents, his daughter Heather, sister Lorna, brothers Larry, Darwin and Vern, and niece Jodie.