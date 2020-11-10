Look up #YYJ: Pilots take to the skies for Remembrance Day flyover

Remembrance Day ceremonies look a bit different this year and residents are encouraged to look up.
A group of local pilots will take a formation flight over Greater Victoria on Wednesday to commemorate the day. According to Tom Spreen, a WestJet pilot and simulator instructor, the group will take off around 10:20 a.m. from the Victoria International Airport in North Saanich.
The flyover will feature five or six Nanchang or Yak planes.
The route and approximate flyover times are:
- 10 a.m. start engines at the Victoria International Airport
- 10:20 a.m. wheels up
- 10:36 a.m. Sidney Parade overflight
- 10:40 a.m. Central Saanich Cenotaph
- 10:43 a.m. Saanich Municipal Cenotaph
- 10:46 a.m. Oak Bay Cenotaph
- 11:02 a.m. Victoria Cenotaph
- 11:03:30 a.m. Esquimalt Cenotaph
- 11:05 a.m. Langford Cenotaph
- 11:08 a.m. Broadmead Lodge
- 11:14 a.m. Sidney Cenotaph
- 11:22 a.m. Ganges Cenotaph
- 11:28 a.m. Saturna Community Hall
- 11:40 a.m. land back at the Victoria International Airport
