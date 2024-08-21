 Skip to content
Loose glass in the trash putting B.C. waste collection workers at risk

Both incidents occurred over the past 2 weeks and required stitches
Mission City Record Staff
240823-mcr-glass-waste
Mission waste collection crews sustained injuries after incidents involving loose glass in garbage bags. City of Mission Photo

Mission waste collection crews were sent to the emergency room twice in the past two weeks after suffering injuries on the job.

According to a City of Mission social media post on Tuesday (Aug. 20), both incidents involved loose glass in garbage bags and led to stitches for the workers. 

"To ensure the safety of our crews, please take extra care when preparing materials for collection," the city said.

The city advises residents to take broken glass and ceramics to the landfill for proper disposal or securely store them in a puncture-proof container before being placed in curbside garbage if the item is small enough.

"Such injuries not only harm our employees but also disrupt collection routes and necessitate additional staff to cover for those who are injured," the post reads. 

