Lost wallet with $600 cash found and returned to its owner in Nanaimo

'There are some really good people out there,' noted Nanaimo RCMP press release

A Nanaimo man is grateful for the kindness of the stranger who found his lost wallet with $600 cash and turned it over to the RCMP.

According to an RCMP press release, a 36-year-old local man told police he believed he lost his wallet around 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 22, near Kenworth and Bowen roads, but didn’t realize it was missing until nighttime.

"Panic soon set in … when he informed his five-month pregnant wife at her ultrasound appointment of his loss. He was also dreading having to cancel his cards and the process ahead of him to get them replaced," the release noted.

However, a 68-year-old good Samaritan had happened to find the wallet in a gutter earlier that night and had immediately gone to turn it in at the Nanaimo RCMP detachment, but finding the building closed to the public, he kept it overnight and turned it in the next day.

The person who had lost his wallet was reportedly "ecstatic" to have it returned.

"He added that with so much negativity in the world, it’s refreshing to know there are some really good people out there," the release added.