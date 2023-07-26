 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Lotto Max $35 million winner purchased in Kamloops

A ticket bought in Shuswap is also a $500K winner
Jordy Cunningham
web1_lotto
A $35 million jackpot ticket was purchased in Kamloops while a $500,000 winning lottery ticket was bought in Shuswap from the draw on Tuesday, July 25. (File Photo)

Someone is waking up $35 million richer.

Two winning tickets were purchased for Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw, and one of them was bought in Kamloops.

The jackpot was $70 million but another ticket bought in Western Canada also had the winning numbers, meaning the pot is split, $35 million for each.

One bonus Maxmillion dollar prize of $1 million was also split, with half going to a ticket that was purchased in the Shuswap area.

In B.C., $1 million winning tickets were also bought in Vancouver and Delta.

People with winning tickets have one year to claim their prize.

READ MORE: Buffalo Rouge Brewing set to open in Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna bistro closing its door in August

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up