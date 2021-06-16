Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw went unclaimed. (Photo courtesy of BCLC) Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw went unclaimed. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)

Lotto Max jackpot goes unclaimed again

42 of the 64 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won, the majority were sold in Ontario

The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is going unclaimed once again, with no winner in Tuesday night’s draw.

However, 42 of the 64 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won. The majority were sold in Ontario, with 20 winning tickets. There are eight winners in both Quebec and British Columbia. Five winning tickets were sold in the Prairies, and one in the Atlantic provinces.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 18 will remain at an estimated $70 million, with 70 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

Tuesday's Lotto Max draw went unclaimed. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
