 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Lotto Max ticket worth more than $190K sold in Vernon

Lotto Max ticket matched six of seven numbers plus the bonus number
Roger Knox
Roger Knox
25521652_web1_210623-NBU-lotto-max-1_1
Somebody bought a winning Lotto Max ticket in Vernon for Tuesday's draw, March 18, worth more than $191,000. (BCLC image)

The luck of the Irish and a lot of green came a day later for a lottery ticket buyer in Vernon.

One person who bought a ticket in the city matched six of seven numbers, plus the bonus number, in Tuesday's Lotto Max Draw March 18.

The win is worth a cool $191,101.50.

It was the only winner matching six out of seven plus the bonus.

A total of 37 people matched six out of the seven winning numbers, but not the bonus number, and will pocket $5,164.90 each.

Nobody won the grand prize of $50 million by matching all seven numbers.

The winning numbers are 4-14-20-36-38-42-45. The bonus number is 43.

The Extra numbers are 70-74-92-98. One winning ticket matching the four Extra numbers was sold in Delta. It's worth $500,000.

 

Roger Knox

About the Author: Roger Knox

I am a journalist with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. I started my career in radio and have spent the last 21 years working with Black Press Media.
Read more

More News

It's not time to switch to summer tires yet in B.C.: Road safety campaign
It's not time to switch to summer tires yet in B.C.: Road safety campaign
Kelowna elementary school educator named president of the BC Teachers’ Federation
Kelowna elementary school educator named president of the BC Teachers’ Federation
Langley senior found dead 5 months after intensive search
Langley senior found dead 5 months after intensive search