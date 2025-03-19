Lotto Max ticket worth more than $190K sold in Vernon

Lotto Max ticket matched six of seven numbers plus the bonus number

The luck of the Irish and a lot of green came a day later for a lottery ticket buyer in Vernon.

One person who bought a ticket in the city matched six of seven numbers, plus the bonus number, in Tuesday's Lotto Max Draw March 18.

The win is worth a cool $191,101.50.

It was the only winner matching six out of seven plus the bonus.

A total of 37 people matched six out of the seven winning numbers, but not the bonus number, and will pocket $5,164.90 each.

Nobody won the grand prize of $50 million by matching all seven numbers.

The winning numbers are 4-14-20-36-38-42-45. The bonus number is 43.

The Extra numbers are 70-74-92-98. One winning ticket matching the four Extra numbers was sold in Delta. It's worth $500,000.