Dustin Hamilton has an 8,000-watt amplifier powered by five car batteries in the back of his PT Cruiser, but he can no longer play it while in Central Saanich. (Hugo Wong/News staff)

Loud car stereo lands man in court

Mischief charge for Central Saanich man who is not permitted to play his car stereo

Dustin Hamilton, whose loud car stereo drew months of complaints, is due in court tomorrow for a charge of mischief $5,000 and under.

RELATED: Car audio installer silenced for now

In October 2017, Hamilton was on the receiving end of about 17 complaints for the stereo in his PT Cruiser, and in at least one instance got into a physical altercation with another person. He received a blanket ban on operating a car stereo in Central Saanich at the time and was ordered not to drive on the stretch of West Saanich Road between Wallace Drive and Keating Cross Road.

For the physical altercation, Hamilton pled guilty to one count of assault and was sentenced to 12 months probation. He was also ordered to pay a $100 victim surcharge.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Gathering planned for Victoria’s Jewish community following Pittsburgh shooting
Next story
Victoria school district paid more than $172.3 million in salaries and benefits last year

Just Posted

ICBC warns of high number of crashes on Halloween

In 2017 there were 140 crashes on Vancouver Island, resulting in 27 injuries

Victoria eatery named one of Canada’s best new restaurants

Magnolia Hotel’s Courtney Room named in country’s top 10 best new spots by Air Canada magazine, enRoute

Substance use costs Canadians $38 billion per year

Uvic PhD candidate leading a program on true cost of alcohol health problems

Gathering planned for Victoria’s Jewish community following Pittsburgh shooting

Eleven people were killed Saturday morning after a gunman stormed a synagogue

Loud car stereo lands man in court

Mischief charge for Central Saanich man who is not permitted to play his car stereo

UPDATE: Canada Post workers in more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Campbell River area wants Island united against commercial water extraction

Strathcona Regional District pushing to block for-profit water extraction and bottling

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

‘Never give up,’ says mother who reunited with son who went missing 31 years ago

Jermaine Mann was allegedly abducted by his father when he was just 21 months old

B.C. NDP ministers defend proportional representation vote

What is urban, what is rural, how many MLAs will be appointed?

People with mental illness twice as likely to be victims of violence: study

Researcher hopes Canadian data will further destigmatize those suffering from mental health issues

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Parksville man faces 23 criminal charges

Craig Hannon denied bail in Port Alberni

Guo Pei’s B.C. show takes you into a world wrapped in luxury

Couture Beyond exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery runs until Jan. 20, 2019

Most Read