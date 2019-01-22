Loud repairs of navy vessel in James Bay peak today

The peace and tranquility near Ogden Point may be interrupted over the next few days while a Canadian naval ship is being repaired.

Repairs to the MV Asterix began Jan. 21 and will continue until Feb. 1. The work requires the use of a large generator, which the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) has warned may peak through Jan. 22.

Until Feb 1st, the CDN naval ship Asterix at #ogdenpoint will undergo repairs that require the use of a large generator. While we anticipate the noise to remain within acceptable levels, we understand that it might increase between Jan 21-22. For any questions, please PM us. pic.twitter.com/NGpTCtDWXk — GVHA (@gvicharbour) January 21, 2019

MV Asterix is an auxiliary oiler repleshment vessel that has participated in international warfare exercises. It can carry thousands of tons of marine fuel and includes a fully-fitted hospital and emergency dormitory for up to 350 evacuees.

GVHA tweeted that anyone with questions on the repair should reach out to them via Twitter.

