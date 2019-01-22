MV Asterix is undergoing repairs in James Bay this month. (Greater Victoria Harbour Authority/Twitter)

Loud repairs of navy vessel in James Bay peak today

Asterix undergoing repairs at Ogden Point

The peace and tranquility near Ogden Point may be interrupted over the next few days while a Canadian naval ship is being repaired.

Repairs to the MV Asterix began Jan. 21 and will continue until Feb. 1. The work requires the use of a large generator, which the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) has warned may peak through Jan. 22.

MV Asterix is an auxiliary oiler repleshment vessel that has participated in international warfare exercises. It can carry thousands of tons of marine fuel and includes a fully-fitted hospital and emergency dormitory for up to 350 evacuees.

GVHA tweeted that anyone with questions on the repair should reach out to them via Twitter.

