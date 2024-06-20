'Loved by all': Surrey homicide victim identified as Tori Dunn

Police were called to Port Kells home late Sunday night

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over conduct of an investigation into Sunday's homicide of a woman in the Port Kells area of Surrey – and identified the victim.

According to an IHIT media release issued Wednesday afternoon, the victim is Tori Dunn, 30, of Surrey.

Release of the victim's name is "in order to further the investigation," Staff Sgt. David Lee said.

A suspect has also been located and remains in custody on an unrelated charge as the homicide investigation continues.

First responders from Surrey RCMP attended a residence near the 9800-block of 182A Street at around 10 p.m. on June 16 and found the victim with life-threatening injuries.

Although paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

The suspect was located and taken into custody after a search of the area by additional police responders and the Integrated Police Dog Service, the release states.

IHIT continues to work in partnership with Surrey RCMP on the case, along with the BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Indentification Service, and investigators are continuing to canvass the neighbourhood for witnesses and video surveillance footage.

"Our thoughts are with Tori's family and the community," Lee said.

"We are committed to advancing this investigation to deterrmine all the circumstances surrounding this senseless act."

Dunn's family has described the homicide on social media as a home invasion, but police are not yet confirming details.

"We, her family cannot begin to undertand how someone as kind as Tori could be victim to such senseless violence. Tori was loved by all she met. She devoted her time and love to her friends and family, someone who lit up the room with her smile and laugh," reads a Facebook post. "She is loved more than words."

IHIT is asking anyone with dash-camera or surveillance video from the area around the scene of the crime to contact the information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca