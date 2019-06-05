Loved ones looking for help after Cowichan Bay man attacked, suffers cracked skull

A well-known Cowichan Bay couple needs help, after an attack at Pier 66 by two men on Tuesday, May 28 has left Anita Laminman travelling to hospital in Victoria to support her partner Jody, who is in a medically induced coma.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Anita, Jody, 58, was airlifted from the dock in Cowichan Bay to hospital in Victoria after he sustained two cracks to his skull and suffered brain haemorrhaging. He was rushed into surgery to remove a piece of his skull to allow for the swelling, and also had to have a section of his left frontal lobe removed.

“Doctors anticipate that even after Jody wakes up, he will be in the hospital for many months — it could even be upwards of a year,” the GoFundMe page says.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have arrested two men for assault causing bodily harm in the case. One is a 41-year-old man from Cowichan Bay and the other is a 49-year-old man from Sidney. Investigation has determined that Jody confronted the two men for allegedly urinating off the pier. In the ensuing physical altercation, Jody was hit by one of the men, then hit his head as he fell.

The two suspects in the case have been released from custody pending the outcome of the investigation.

“We have interviewed a number of witnesses and received cell phone video from one witness. We are asking anyone who has not already spoken to police and has information about this incident to call us,” said Inspector Chris Bear, Officer in Charge, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

Jody has been working as a carpenter/handyman in the area, and Anita had just returned to work after a long medical leave, so this has created significant financial strain, the GoFundMe explained. Anita is also on a specific diet where she needs to eat regular meals throughout the day. “Other generous folks in the Bay have made sure that she has access to a 12-volt cooler that can be run through her truck,” the GoFundMe says.

Money raised will go towards gas, parking, vehicle maintenance and food, which is estimated to cost approximately $1,320 per month.

As of Wednesday morning, the campaign had raised $1,970 of a $2,000 goal.

Anita and Jody also both have boats in Cowichan Bay. To save costs, Anita is looking to take one of them out of the water and put it into storage, which Marlin Motors has generously donated. But to do it, Anita still needs access to a boat trailer for a couple of days. If you can help, contact the family through the GoFundMe (www.gofundme.com/help-fund-anitas-trips-to-the-hospital?fbclid=IwAR1oAJLGIDeRv0kN-Ps0NsfjdePR2fVyBJvbLEIoqbm1DfVjauQZDp8ryS4).

Previous story
B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada
Next story
Two Nanaimo men arrested after Mounties find drugs, weapons during Sooke traffic stop

Just Posted

Two Nanaimo men arrested after Mounties find drugs, weapons during Sooke traffic stop

Suspects remain in custody

One of Saanich’s worst intersection records another collision

Collision happened Wednesday morning and police report no injuries

#AllIn2019 conference attracts hundreds of philanthropy leaders to Victoria

Conference runs June 6 to 8, brings leaders representing 15 countries

MISSING: 13-year-old Lia Barker

Victoria Police are looking for a Victoria teen who was last seen on May 31

CFB Esquimalt’s Naden Band heads to Normandy to commemorate D-Day

Naden will group with Canadian Army and Airforce bands to create a ‘Super Band’

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the City of Victoria cut back on Canada Day celebrations?

The Victoria Police Department says its current budget will not allow it… Continue reading

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Ultra-luxury ship makes inaugural call to northern B.C. port

Three cruise ships in seven days to call on Northland Terminal in Prince Rupert

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Most Read