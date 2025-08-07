BC Wildfire Service lowers size of Snaking River wildfire again

The evacuation alerts remain in place

UPDATE 3:05 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service has brought the size of the Snaking River wildfire down a little bit.

It is now listed at 879.8 hectares, down from 893.

Original

The Snaking River wildfire west of Quesnel continues to burn at a slow pace.

In BC Wildfire Service's (BCWS) Thursday, Aug. 7 update, it states the fire is displaying Rank 1 behaviour with pockets of Rank 2, much like the last few days, meaning there has been no significant growth to the blaze. This has created a safer work environment for the crews on scene.

However, all evacuation alerts for the properties within the fire's vicinity remain in effect. More information on this alert is available on the CRD Emergency Operations website here: cariboord.ca/EOC. The Nazko First Nation implemented an evacuation alert for its community, which also remains in effect.

On Thursday, crews are continuing direct attack methods in an area where a planned ignition was considered. This includes setting up water delivery systems, cutting in trails and establishing hose lay to advance suppression efforts by establishing a 20 foot wetline inwards from the perimeter of the fire, tying the southwest flank to the southeast guard that has been established.

Heavy equipment crews are continuing to work on the west and east flanks, establishing fuel-free guards.

"Efforts are focused on preventing spread to the southwest and west and limit the fire growth by tying control lines into natural features such as cutblocks and meadows," said BCWS.

The fire remains listed at 893 hectares in size and out of control.

There are 81 ground crew firefighters, 22 heavy equipment operators, and aviation teams on scene. The structure protection teams are remaining in place as a precaution measure.