Low-flying helicopter attracting attention across Greater Victoria

A helicopter flying low over the region is stirring up attention on social media, prompting a reminder from the District of Saanich.
After a number of inquiries and posts, the district took to Twitter on Thursday to remind residents that Fortis BC is flying helicopters over the region between July 11 and Aug. 31 – with special permission from Transport Canada – to inspect high-pressure natural gas lines.
For more information, call 1-888-2245-2710.
