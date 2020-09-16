Low-hanging cable line hit on Mitchell Street

A truck driver unknowingly took out a low hanging wire on Mitchell Street on Wednesday. The fallen line was reported to the Oak Bay Fire Department and shut down traffic on Mitchell temporarily. A B.C. Hydro employee quickly confirmed it was a cable line and not power. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay Fire Department said a truck driver was likely the culprit for hitting an already low-hanging cable line on Mitchell Street around 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

The fallen line was reported and both the fire department and Oak Bay Police responded and closed Mitchell Street temporarily.

Truck driver on Mitchell unknowingly took out a lie-hanging wire that was called in. BC Hydro just confirmed to @OakBayPolice & @OakBayFireDept that it’s tv /internet cable not power. pic.twitter.com/5WH4R7KCSN — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) September 16, 2020

B.C. Hydro visited shortly after to confirm it was a cable line and not for power.

Last summer a food delivery truck backed into a similarly low-hanging cable line in the Willows Tea Room parking lot.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay couple on Mitchell Street paying $6,000 for speculation tax believes retirees are targeted unfairly

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay