A truck driver unknowingly took out a low hanging wire on Mitchell Street on Wednesday. The fallen line was reported to the Oak Bay Fire Department and shut down traffic on Mitchell temporarily. A B.C. Hydro employee quickly confirmed it was a cable line and not power. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Low-hanging cable line hit on Mitchell Street

Line likely struck by a truck driver

Oak Bay Fire Department said a truck driver was likely the culprit for hitting an already low-hanging cable line on Mitchell Street around 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

The fallen line was reported and both the fire department and Oak Bay Police responded and closed Mitchell Street temporarily.

B.C. Hydro visited shortly after to confirm it was a cable line and not for power.

Last summer a food delivery truck backed into a similarly low-hanging cable line in the Willows Tea Room parking lot.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay couple on Mitchell Street paying $6,000 for speculation tax believes retirees are targeted unfairly

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Logjams, gravel bars emphasize the plight of Island river
Next story
Prehistoric fish found near Sooke named after amateur collector

Just Posted

Drone footage of View Royal highlights thick smoke in Greater Victoria

Wildfire smoke expected to blanket the region until at least Thursday

Planes still flying in and out of Victoria International Airport despite wildfire smoke

Passenger numbers down drastically due to COVID-19

Sooke seniors’ project approved by council

Project includes 76 affordable housing units and recreation centre

Murray Rankin eyes Oak Bay Gordon Head nomination

Former MP looking ahead to next provincial election

VicPD chief signs new contract, extends term until end of 2024

Victoria Mayor happy with reappointment says it comes at time with ‘significant challenges’

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Health officials urge against shaming and blaming patients

B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Move follows weeks of criticism from parents, the public

Tofino-area First Nation considering closing doors to visitors again

Swamped with tourists, scared of COVID-19, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation says more support needed

Logjams, gravel bars emphasize the plight of Island river

Chemainus River’s low channels impact spawning fish, winter floods always a concern

Hey, Tyler from Coquitlam: This B.C. man found your message in a bottle in Osoyoos

Brad Crocker is hoping British Columbians can get a message back to Tyler

B.C. jobs minister not seeking re-election

Michelle Mungall says wants to spend more time with her family

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Lower Mainland woman tries to unravel mystery of unwanted food deliveries

Someone with an unknown phone number has been sending orders to Amber Gibbons’ home for weeks

87 hectares of old growth forests, wetlands in Pemberton now under conservancy protection

The Ryan River Conservation Area will protect wetlands and old growth forest in perpetuity

Most Read