UPDATE: 46-hectare wildfire in Penticton now held

The wildfire started due to a trailer fire

UPDATE (11:30 a.m.)

The 46-hectare Lower Blue Mountain wildfire in Penticton is now being held, according to BC Wildfire Service.

BCWS said Wednesday morning that the blaze was a "wildfire of note," meaning it was especially visible or posing a threat to public safety.

Although it is no longer out of control, the provincial fire service is still calling the blaze a "wildfire of note," as of 11:30 a.m.

Evacuation orders and alerts issued Tuesday evening remain in effect.

ORIGINAL (8 a.m.)

The Lower Blue Mountain wildfire in Penticton has more than doubled in size, as it now sits at 46 hectares.

BC Wildfire Services updated the blaze at 11:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Previously, it was listed at 20 hectares.

Before that update, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) and Penticton Indian Band issued evacuation orders and alerts for properties near the Westhills area, due to the wildfire.

Properties on evacuation order include: Westhill Crescent, and 669, 671, 673, 677, 681, 691, 703, 785, 803, 813, and 951 Westhills Drive. Residents must leave their properties immediately.

Properties on evacuation alert must have a go-pack prepared and ready to leave at a moment's notice. Those on evacuation alert are: Bartlett Drive west of West Bench Drive, Estates Place, Forsyth Drive, Max Lake Road, Ryan Road, Sandstone Crescent, Sandstone Drive, Sandpiper Lane, Tyrone Place and Westwood Drive in RDOS Area F (West Bench), Flicker Place, Outma Sqilx'w Place, Sage Road, Sandy Point Place, Speetlim Place, and Westhills Drive properties that aren't on evacuation order.

According to BC Wildfire Services, the fire displayed rank 2-3 behaviour. The heavy equipment team is has started tight line operations at the east flank while ground crews and helicopters were communicating to work on the north flank.

The blaze began as a trailer fire around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and spread into a wildfire. It remains out of control while the cause is under investigation.

Two initial attack crews, one unit crews, one wildfire officer, three helicopters, and heavy equipment are battling the blaze as well as the Pentiction Fire Department and Penticton Indian Band Fire Department.

On Wednesday, Aug. 8, the high is 32 C according to Environment Canada with 20 km/h north winds, and gusts up to 40 km/h in the morning.