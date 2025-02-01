Lower Mainland men in custody after Penticton armed carjacking

The men were taken into custody without incident by police

Two men remain in police custody after an armed carjacking in Penticton on Jan. 30.

The stolen vehicle was located the next day at about 2:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Main Street in Penticton.

"This was a high-risk arrest of two males with one known to be armed”, said Sgt. Jason Bayda of the Penticton RCMP. “We are thankful there were no injuries to the victim during the robbery and that the suspects were taken into custody without incident. A firearm was located in the vehicle and no longer poses a risk”.

According to the police press release, a Penticton resident reported that they had been the victim of a carjacking at around 6:26 p.m. in the 200 block of Yorkton Avenue.

The victim had reported being confronted by two males, one brandishing a firearm, that demanded the victim's vehicle.

After spotting the vehicle, officers conducted a traffic stop and two men from the Lower Mainland, one 25 and the other 32, were taken into custody.

This incident remains under investigation. Both males will be held in police custody in order to be taken before the courts.