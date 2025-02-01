 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Lower Mainland men in custody after Penticton armed carjacking

The men were taken into custody without incident by police
Brennan Phillips
Brennan Phillips
10200273_web1_8078360_web1_170808-RDA-M-170616-RDA-RCMP-File-cruiser-logo4021
RCMP. (File)

Two men remain in police custody after an armed carjacking in Penticton on Jan. 30. 

The stolen vehicle was located the next day at about 2:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Main Street in Penticton. 

"This was a high-risk arrest of two males with one known to be armed”, said Sgt. Jason Bayda of the Penticton RCMP. “We are thankful there were no injuries to the victim during the robbery and that the suspects were taken into custody without incident. A firearm was located in the vehicle and no longer poses a risk”.

According to the police press release, a Penticton resident reported that they had been the victim of a carjacking at around 6:26 p.m. in the 200 block of Yorkton Avenue.

The victim had reported being confronted by two males, one brandishing a firearm, that demanded the victim's vehicle.

After spotting the vehicle, officers conducted a traffic stop and two men from the Lower Mainland, one 25 and the other 32, were taken into custody. 

This incident remains under investigation. Both males will be held in police custody in order to be taken before the courts.

Brennan Phillips

About the Author: Brennan Phillips

Brennan was raised in the Okanagan and is thankful every day that he gets to live and work in one of the most beautiful places in Canada.
Read more

More News

Feds announce $17M in funding to help B.C. businesses
Feds announce $17M in funding to help B.C. businesses
RCMP: Witnesses sought after 36-year-old man dies following Coombs crash
RCMP: Witnesses sought after 36-year-old man dies following Coombs crash
Forecasters say B.C. ‘well-positioned’ despite tariff uncertainty: province
Forecasters say B.C. ‘well-positioned’ despite tariff uncertainty: province