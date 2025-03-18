Lower Mainland skier, 20, dead after incident at Rossland resort: RCMP

A 20-year-old man from Port Coquitlam died in a skiing accident at RED resort on Friday, March 7

The Trail RCMP confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a 20-year-old man from Port Coquitlam died in a skiing accident at Red Mountain Resort on Friday, March 7.

Trail and Greater District RCMP officers responded to a report of the sudden death shortly after 4 p.m. that day.

The man had been skiing with his family but took a different path down the ski run.

When he failed to rejoin them, his family contacted ski patrol. Patrollers searched the area where he was last seen and found him unresponsive.

A piece of his ski equipment had become entangled in a tree, restricting his ability to breathe, according to police. Patrollers attempted to revive him before transporting him down the mountain to waiting paramedics.

Despite their efforts, the man did not survive.

The BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation.

“Our most sincere condolences to his family and friends after this very tragic and sudden event,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said.