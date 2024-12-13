 Skip to content
Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island windstorm could see gusts up to 100 km/h

Rainfall warning also in effect for Courtenay to Campbell River
Lauren Collins
10273190_web1_180121-MRN-M-windstorm-1c
A man shields himself from the wind walking along 121 Avenue approaching 216 Street in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Environment Canada is warning of a windstorm that could see gusts of up to 100 km/h in parts of the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

A low-pressure system is expected to hit the west coast of Vancouver Island and Greater Victoria Friday (Dec. 13), and move to the rest of B.C's south coast by Saturday. The windstorm is expected to have gusts between 70 and 100 km/h in Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, as well as the Sunshine Coast. The wind is expected to ease by the afternoon. 

East Vancouver Island, from Courtenay to Campbell River, also has a rainfall warning in effect. Between 50 and 70 millimetres are expected. 

Environment Canada says that on the west coast of the Island, there is the potential threat of coast flooding from high tides.

The weather warning adds there could be damage to buildings, and loose objects could be tossed by the wind, leading to injuries or other damage.  

 

Lauren Collins

About the Author: Lauren Collins

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's provincial team, after my journalism career took me around B.C. since I was 19 years old.
Okanagan MLAs express concern with removal of religious sign from nativity scene
Hybrid classes coming to Surrey high schools to combat overcrowding
Nanaimo liquor store robbed at knife point
