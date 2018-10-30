Lucky $1M lottery winner has yet to claim their prize

The lottery ticket was purchased in Victoria on Jan. 3, 2018

Check your junk drawers, back pockets and glove compartments for lottery tickets, Victoria, because there’s a whopping one million dollars in winnings yet to be claimed.

A Lotto 6/49 player who purchased a ticket in Victoria on Jan. 3 has yet to come forward for their prize, according to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

BCLC is encouraging players to dig up and double check their old tickets to see if they might be the lucky winner.

The winning ticket is an exact match for the 10-digit Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed Prize Draw of one million dollars. BCLC said the winner has until the end of the business day on Jan. 3, 2019 to claim their prize.

All lottery winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward.

When the winner has claimed their prize, BCLC will announce their name and the retail location where the ticket was purchased.

The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are one in 13,983,816, according to BCLC. The largest jackpot ever offered in Canada was $64 million in October, 2015.

This year alone, three jackpots have already been won in B.C.

