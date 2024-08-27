Lulu the dog so matted BC SPCA couldn't tell back from front

Within a few days, Lulu was seeking out love and attention, and 'has the cutest little prance,' says BC SPCA

A neglected little dog was so terrified of being touched when she first showed up at the Chilliwack BC SPCA facility she had to be sedated to be shaved.

"When little Lulu arrived at the BC SPCA after being abandoned in a trailer, she was severely matted and in a lot of pain," said centre manager Jasen Nyrose in the BC SPCA release Aug. 27.

Her fur was so soaked in urine, knotted and in such terrible condition that Lulu was rushed to a veterinarian.

“When I first laid eyes on Lulu, I couldn’t tell her front from her back,” said Nyrose. “With the amount of fur she had, we thought she was medium-sized dog."

It was a huge shock to the SPCA officials when they picked her up and realized she was a 10-lb Lhasa apso.

"The extreme pain little Lulu would have been feeling is just devastating," he said.

The matting was so painful she was absolutely terrified to be touched.

“But her physical appearance isn’t the only transformation we’ve seen in Lulu since she entered our care.

"After just a few days, Lulu has started to come alive actively seeking out love and attention. She even has the cutest little prance when she walks.”

The pup is now in the care of a BC SPCA volunteer foster while she recovers from surgeries but potential adopters can seek her out on the adoption page of the BC SPCA’s website in the next week or two.

