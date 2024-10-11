 Skip to content
Lululemon billionaire posts a 3rd anti-B.C. NDP election sign

Chip Wilson’s latest poke at Eby’s party takes aim at B.C. deficit from outside his Vancouver mansion
The Canadian Press
A woman pushing a stroller walks past the third provincial election-related sign to be put up outside the house of billionaire Lululemon founder Chip Wilson, in Vancouver, on Thursday, October 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia billionaire Chip Wilson has put up yet another billboard message to voters, his third post outside his multimillion-dollar mansion in NDP Leader David Eby’s own riding.

The latest sign outside the Lululemon co-founder’s home says that if Eby and his party can’t balance B.C.’s budget then “what right does he have to tell us how to live our lives?”

The NDP has said their platform promises this election would cause government revenue to drop by more than $1.5 billion, while it forecasts the province’s budget deficit to increase next year to $9.6 billion.

Wilson’s first sign referred to the NDP as “communist,” while the second said Eby gives money away that he has already taken away from voters. Both signs were quickly vandalized.

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad initially said he didn’t disagree that Eby was a communist, but rebuked Wilson’s second sign, saying the Conservatives aren’t planning tax breaks for billionaires.

Eby brushed off the criticism and used the signs to his advantage as part of his pitch on how the NDP would support people most in need.

