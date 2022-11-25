The Luther Court Community Health Centre is expanding its services with new hires. (Stock photo)

Luther Court Community Health Centre expands by hiring 7

Family doctors among the positions added to increase access to health care

Luther Court Community Health Centre has expanded its staff to fill new space at the Ceder Hill Cross Road site.

The centre, which primarily serves the Shelbourne, Gordon Head and Oak Bay areas, hired seven new health-care workers including family physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners and a community health coordinator.

The new hires aim to fill gaps in the system, specifically for those with complex needs, seniors and those with mental health and addiction issues.

Karen Johnson-Lefsrud, CEO of the Luther Court Society, said in a statement the expansion will help the centre serve more patients, adding to the 2,732 it has served since it opened in March.

“Our team is so pleased to be in this beautiful new space, with the opportunity to serve the community around us, and we are delighted to participate in the Ministry of Health’s advancement of community health centres in British Columbia.”

The onboarding also includes support staff and a primary health care director.

The new renovation includes a reception and waiting area, counselling room, exam rooms, team office spaces and a multi-purpose room.

The centre offers in-person and virtual services that include cancer care, mental health and addiction care, end-of-life planning and care, and seniors care.

Patients interested in going to the Luther Court Community Health Centre must register through the Health Connect Registry or call 811. The centre is currently open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

