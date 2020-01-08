The home at Sooke Point Ocean Cottage Suites is one of the prizes available from the Millionaire Oceanview Home Lottery in support of the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation. (File contributed/ SOMA Concepts & Solutions)

Luxurious Greater Victoria oceanview homes available in hospital lottery

Homes in Sooke and North Saanich can be won in the Millionaire Oceanview Home Lottery until Jan. 10

Property seekers have until Jan. 10 to win an ocean side home in B.C., all while supporting nearby hospitals.

The Millionaire Oceanview Home Lottery supports the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation with money raised going towards funding research and purchasing critical medical equipment at Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre, Vancouver Community Health Services and Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute.

The grand prize winner can choose one of seven luxury homes locatedin Vancouver, North Vancouver, White Rock, Langley, North Saanich, SookePoint, and Kelowna.

The Sooke Property, located at 35-1000 SookePoint Pl. is part of the SookePoint Ocean Cottages Resort, and features a 1,100 sq. ft. ocean front, two-bedroom, two-bathroom home. This prize also comes with a 2020 Tesla Model X Long Range and $1.5 million in cash.

The North Saanich home at 1857 McMicken Rd. is a four bedroom (plus a two-bedroom suite), four bedroom 4,147 sq. ft. home. This prize also comes with $75,000 cash for furnishings, a 2020 BMW 530e xDrive Sedan and $500,000 of cash.

The winner also has the option of choosing $2.7 million in tax-free cash instead of taking one of the prize homes.

Tickets are available at for two for $100, five for $175, 10 or $250 and 25 for $500. The lottery also includes extra games including the 50/50 PLUS lottery with a maximum prize payout up to $1,140,000 and the Daily Cash PLUS game returns with 105 days of winning, with a value of all prizes being $300,000.

People can purchase tickets online at millionairelottery.com, by phone at 604-602-5848 or in-person at any London Drugs location.

