Lynx spotted feasting on chicken in Okanagan neighbourhood

The Conservation Officer Service is recommending that people secure their poultry and other small animals living outdoors

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) is recommending that Vernon residents keep their poultry secure after a lynx was spotted dining on a chicken in Vernon's East Hill neighbourhood.

"A lynx just left our backyard an unfortunately looks to have gotten someone's chicken," said a resident in the 1500 block of 39th Avenue on Jan. 31, sharing a photo on Facebook of a wild cat feasting on its catch.

The resident confirmed with Okanagan wildlife expert Pete Wise that the animal was a lynx. Wise said it's unusual to see a lynx in these parts — though there are quite a few in the surrounding mountains — and more often it's a bobcat that is spotted in the valley bottom.

Other cat sightings have been reported in the area of late. Marlaine Grazier posted a photo on Facebook of a wild cat she spotted in her yard on the same day as the lynx-versus-chicken sighting.

"My dog went crazy barking and it didn't move. I thought I was going to see my dog devoured before my eyes," Grazier said.

Katelyn Eagleson said she reported the lynx to the COS and was told that Conservation Officers would be in the area looking for the animal.

Eagleson expressed concern that the lynx was spotted near Silver Star Elementary School, but Wise noted that a lynx does not pose a threat to humans. They will, however, defend themselves if cornered, he said, adding people should "respect their space and leave them alone."

The COS confirmed with the The Morning Star that it has received several reports of bobcat and lynx sightings in the Vernon area this year, though it noted this is not unusual.

"Unprotected small birds are at risk from bobcats, lynx, and other predators such as coyotes," the COS said.

The COS recommended preventative measures to reduce conflicts with lynx, including ensuring that poultry, livestock and small animals living outdoors are kept in secure pens. It also recommended that people keep garbage and pet food secure and ensure pets are leashed.

For more wildlife tips, visit wildsafebc.com.