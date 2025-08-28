Lytton once again the country's hot spot as 14 heat records broken in B.C.

Lytton has been above 40 C for four consecutive days

Fourteen spots in B.C. broke daily temperature records Wednesday, including Lytton as the hottest spot in Canada once again.

Lytton was above 40 C for the fourth consecutive day. It hit 40.1 C on Wednesday (Aug. 27), breaking the old record of 38.2 C set in 2017. Records have been kept in the area since 1921.

Cache Creek was the next hottest at 39.5 C, also breaking a 2017 record of 36.1 C. Records have been kept in the area since 1944.

Lillooet was right behind at 39.4 C, breaking a 91-year-old record set in 1934 of 37.2 C. Records have been kept in the area since 1917.

Kamloops hit 37 C, breaking the old record of 35 C set in 1933. Records have been kept in the area since 1890.

Clearwater was 36.1 C on Wednesday, also breaking a 1934 record of 33.3. Records have been kept in the area since 1913.

Puntzi Mountain broke a 1996 record of 30.6 C on Wednesday, as the area hit 34.3 C. Records have been kept in the area since 1959.

Blue River hit 33.8 C, breaking the 1972 record of 31.7 C. Records have been kept in the area since 1946.

Tatlayoko Lake was right behind that at 33.7 C, breaking the 91-year record of 32.2 set in 1934. Records have been kept in the area since 1930.

Clinton hit 33.3 C, breaking the 2017 record of 31.1 C. Records have been kept in the area since 1974.

Chetwynd was 33 C, breaking the previous record of 30 C set om 1979. Records have been kept in the area since 1970.

Fort Nelson tied a 2023 record of 32.5 C. Records have been kept in the area since 1937.

Burns Lake broke a 2023 record of 29.8 C, with a temperature of 31.7 C on Wednesday. Records have been kept in the area since 1949.

Mackenzie hit 30.6 C, breaking the old record of 28.8 C from 1986. Records have been kept in the area since 1971.

Kitimat was 30 C, breaking the 2023 record of 29.6 C. Records have been kept in the area since 1951.