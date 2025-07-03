Lytton wildfire caused after RCMP trailer-wheel 'ejected'

Mounties confirm brush fire started after a wheel fell off an RCMP trailer.

Mounties say the out-of-control wildfire near Lytton started on Canada Day after a wheel fell off an RCMP trailer.

Senior media relations officer Kris Clark confirmed to Black Press Media Thursday that the RCMP caused the 130-hectare wildfire, Izman Creek, just north of Lytton, on Canada Day.

Clark said the RCMP's underwater recovery team was in the area for a search for a missing swimmer in Seton Lake and was heading back to the Lower Mainland when the equipment failure happened.

He said it appears the right-side wheel of an RCMP trailer ejected from the trailer and caused a fire in a grass-filled ditch just off Highway 12. The officers stopped to attempt to put out the fire with their fire extinguisher, "but the conditions were not favourable and they were unable to contain the fire," Clark added.

He said the BC Wildfire Service was notified immediately, and a crew was sent out to work on the fire.

"This is a tremendously unfortunate set of circumstances that demonstrates the need for extreme caution and fire awareness during our long wildfire season," Clark said.

The wildfire is estimated at 130 hectares, according to a BC Wildfire Service update on July 3, and is burning out of control. BC Wildfire Service says an out-of-control wildfire is a wildfire that is spreading or it is anticipated to spread beyond the current perimeter or control line.

It's also listed as a wildfire of note.

The BC Wildfire Service said on Thursday (July 3) that its initial attack crew had remained on site overnight to patrol and protect structures. Crews are expected to use ground and aerial resources to fight the fire throughout the day on Thursday, as well as continue structure protection.

There is one evacuation order and two alerts.