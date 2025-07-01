UPDATE: Fire crews 'made good progress' on Lytton wildfire, evacuation alert remains

The fire was discovered on Monday night, June 30

UPDATE 10:44 a.m.

Wildfire crews, with assistance from Lytton First Nation "made good progress" on the fire overnight, BC Wildfire Services stated in its latest update.

On Tuesday, two two initial attack crews and one rappel crew are working on the north and south flanks of the fire, and are supported by a helicopter to reduce fire behaviour.

Lytton First Nation is continuing to support crews with a water tender.

There are currently three initial attack crews and one support firefighter on scene.

The fire remains an approximate 5.73 hectares in size and out of control.

Original

A wildfire on the west side of Lytton grew Monday night into Tuesday morning (July 1), causing Lytton First Nation to issue an evacuation alert.

As of 7 a.m., the blaze, known as the Nikaia Creek wildfire was 5.73 hectares in size, stated BC Wildfire Service. The fire is suspected to be human-caused and remains out of control.

Late Monday night, Lytton First Nation issued the evacuation alert to the following Indian reserves: Papyum 27, Papyum 27A, Lytton 27B and Nohomeen 23. This means the people who live in those areas should be prepared to leave at anytime if the alert becomes an order.

According to BC Wildfire Service, crews battled the blaze throughout the night and into the early morning. They are now focused on the north flank of the blaze, establishing hose lay and using direct attack methods. The west flank "was burning in grassy fuel types which have mostly burnt out," says the provincial wildfire service. There are currently 12 firefighters battling the blaze.

Multiple people posted photos and videos of the blaze on social media.

The fire was discovered just before 9 p.m. on Monday, June 30, four years to the day a wildfire sparked south of Lytton, destroying much of the village and killing two people.