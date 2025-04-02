 Skip to content
Lytton woman scores winning $191K Vernon Lotto ticket

Junior All Native Basketball Tournament manager wins big
250403-vms-lotto
Jennifer Brown of Lytton won $191, 101 from a Lotto Max ticket bought in Vernon.BCLC photo

At first glance, Jennifer Brown thought the win was $191, but started crying when she saw three more digits.

The Lytton woman had woken at 2:30 a.m. after a nap went longer than she expected following a jam-packed day at the Junior All Native Basketball Tournament in Kelowna.

It was then, in the dark of the early morning, that Brown used her phone to check her lottery ticket and discovered she won $191,101.50 from the March 18, 2025 Lotto Max draw.  

“I was at a big basketball tournament all week long,” recalled Brown, manager of the event. “When I woke up at 2:30 a.m., I checked the ticket on my phone and discovered I won! I thought it was $191, then I saw three more digits and started crying.”  

The Lytton resident woke up her son to share the news.

“He thought I got a leg cramp hence I was crying. I told him I won and showed him my phone!” 

Brown is retired but stays busy with her role as a manager for tournament.

“We’ve got 114 teams in total this year and my son is the coach!”  

With her winnings, Brown plans to buy a new car and, “I will maybe travel to Asia if my son can take some time off!”  

The ticket was purchased at Lake City Casino in Vernon.  

 

 

