Lytton’s Nohomin Creek fire sees some growth as heat wave hits B.C.

The wildfire grew from 2,193 hectares to about 2,364 hectares Monday

The Nohomin Creek fire is estimated at 2,364 hecatres as of July 25. (Photo courtesy of B.C. Wildfire Services)

Increased fire activity has grown the Nohomin Creek wildfire to more than 2,360 hectares.

After showing no growth for a couple days, the blaze grew about 167 hectares on Monday due to the hot and dry weather conditions. The growth continues at the west flank on the north side of the Stein River.

Despite the heat and difficult terrain, B.C. Wildfire Service crews continued to make containment progress on the north and south flanks. On the north side, crews continued laying hose down while on the south side, they brought their water perimeter within 25 feet of the blaze.

Along the Stein Valley walking path, crews added another 1,100 feet of hoselay and sprinklers to match the progression of the fire. The sprinklers are to protect the park’s infrastructure and cultural values in the area.

On the eastern flank, crews continued using aerial infrared scanning to determine hot spots and will continue to eliminate them Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to continue to rise this week to as high as 40 C in the Lytton-area. Because of the hot weather, crews have to take breaks and switch off more frequently.

This fire is still deemed as out of control and the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park is closed.

The Lytton ferry is running again to transport crews across the Fraser River.

There are currently 43 active wildfires in the province. In total, there have been 362 this year, with 67 of them starting in the last week.

The Nohomin Creek fire is still the only current fire of note in the province.

