Machete-waving man arrested for ‘causing a ruckus’ in Nanaimo

Man facing mischief and weapons charge after Sept. 20 incident
A man was arrested and is facing mischief and weapons charges after an incident involving a machete the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 20. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man seen waving around a machete in downtown Nanaimo yesterday has been arrested and is in custody.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said the man was walking down Front Street at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, “causing a ruckus.”

“It caught the attention of our members,” said O’Brien. “Because of the fact that he seemed quite erratic and was waving the machete around, they pulled their firearms out … and arrested him without incident.”

The man is also alleged to have kicked over a mailbox, yelling and screaming, and is in custody, facing charges of mischief as well as possessing a weapon “dangerous to the public peace,” said O’Brien.

The man was of no fixed address and had an outstanding warrant.

The incident was unrelated to anti-sexual orientation and gender identity education protests and counter-protests held in the downtown area earlier that day, police said.

karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
