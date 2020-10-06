Police arrested Chadwick Wsiaki in Hollywood Park on Monday. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Machete-wielding assault suspect arrested in Victoria park while wearing disguise

Chadwick Wsiaki, 35, was wanted on Canada-wide warrant

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in a Victoria park.

Chadwick Wsiaki, who was the subject of a wanted alert from Victoria police on Monday, is a suspect in a violent assault that occurred on Oct. 4 in Stadacona Park where he is alleged to have assaulted a woman and brandished a machete.

RELATED: Police search for man suspected of brandishing machete, assault in Victoria park

VicPD officers were able to track Wsiaki to Hollywood Park, in the 1600-block of Fairfield Road, where they found him wearing a disguise. Officers arrested him just before midnight on Monday.

READ ALSO: Machete-wielding suspect arrested in Langford incident

Wsiaki was transported to cells and held for his warrants. The assault remains under investigation.

According to police, several tips from the community assisted in locating the wanted man.

 

VicPD

