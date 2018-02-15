Machete-wielding masked suspect robs Nanaimo liquor store

Second incident in recent months of Scream-mask robber at same cold beer and wine store

Nanaimo RCMP are seeking a suspect after an armed robbery at the Harewood Arms Liquor Store two nights ago. Photo submitted

Nanaimo RCMP are seeking a suspect after an armed robbery at the Harewood Arms Liquor Store two nights ago.

The incident occurred Feb. 13 around 11 p.m. at the cold beer and wine store on Eighth Street, just before closing time, and involved a male suspect wearing a Halloween mask, armed with a machete, according to Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

The man allegedly demanded money and the clerk gave him cash from the till. The suspect then fled the scene and was last seen headed north through the parking lot in the direction of Howard Avenue, said an RCMP press release.

“They got some cash, the guy took off, the guy was wearing a Scream mask again, it looks like the same mask, or similar mask that was used when the Harewood Arms was robbed back [Oct. 1],” O’Brien told the News Bulletin.

Police and dog services arrived, but their search yielded nothing.

The person responsible for the October incident has not been apprehended and police are investigating whether the same person is responsible for both incidents given the similarities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, text 274637, keyword Nanaimo or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.


