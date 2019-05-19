The annual fundraising event for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Victoria will feature auctions and improv comedy. Mad Hatter’s Goes to the Improv takes place on May 24. (Boys & Girls Club of Greater Victoria website)

Mad Hatter’s Ball offers laughs in support of Boys and Girls Club

Annual fundraising event features improv performances at McPherson Playhouse May 24

Don’t be late for a very important date.

The signature fundraising event for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Victoria — Mad Hatter’s Goes to the Improv — is fast approaching and is sure to be filled with belly laughs, good food and, of course, costumes and hats.

The fourth annual Mad Hatter’s Ball takes place on May 24 and is expected to draw a crowd of about 200 of Victoria’s business influencers who are all there to support the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Victoria.

READ ALSO: Bob Harman honoured by special Leadership Victoria award

“We wanted to have a signature event to bring all of our supporters together and celebrate what it is that we do,” said Tyler Olson of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Victoria. “The event has certainly taken off. Some guests really get all decked out in full costume.”

This year’s event features five different food stations, a live and silent auction, games, hat and costume contests and improv performances from Paper Street Theatre Co.

“People can expect some laughs, a lot of fun and a chance to know about the great work that we’re doing,” Olson said.

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Victoria has eight locations and services 1,200 youths and their families every year. While the organization is known for its before and after school care, Olson said youths benefit from 25 different programs.

READ ALSO: Value of recreation driven home by Boys and Girls Club

“We help everyone from new teenage moms that are learning life skills to youth with addiction issues to youths in summer camps,” Olson said.

Funds raised from the event will help keep the many programs running at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Victoria.

The organization’s mission is to provide a safe, supportive place where children, youth and families can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships and develop confidence and skills for life.

Mad Hatter’s Goes to the Improv takes place on May 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the McPherson Playhouse. Tickets are $100 and include a catered reception, live and silent auctions, games, raffles, costume and hat contests and the live improv comedy show.

For more information, go to https://bgcvic.org/event/mad-hatters-ball/.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada’s parole officers say correctional system has reached breaking point
Next story
Carbon dioxide at highest levels for over 2.5 million years, expert warns of 100 years of disruption

Just Posted

Mad Hatter’s Ball offers laughs in support of Boys and Girls Club

Annual fundraising event features improv performances at McPherson Playhouse May 24

Carbon dioxide at highest levels for over 2.5 million years, expert warns of 100 years of disruption

CO2 levels rising rapidly, now higher than at any point in humanity’s history

SidFest 7 ready to rock the Mary Winspear Centre

The Bankes Brothers and Madrona Drive headlining May 24 concert

Penelakut filmmaker Steve Sxwithul’txw finds success in film and TV

Cop-turned-storyteller reaches back to his past for Tribal Police Files

Choir offers a capella take on Beatles hits

Soundings will perform concerts in Oak Bay and Sidney May 24 and 25

VIDEO: Horseshoe pitching association appeals to Greater Victora youngsters

Youth horseshoe pitching club offers fun for all ages, says GVHPA

B.C. ferry stops to let black bear swim past near Nanaimo

Queen of Oak Bay brakes for wildlife in Nanaimo’s Departure Bay

Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Shuswap campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

Canada’s parole officers say correctional system has reached breaking point

About half of Canada’s federal parole officers work inside penitentiaries and correctional institutions

Montreal researchers create audible hockey puck for visually impaired players

Three years ago, Gilles Ouellet came up with the idea for a puck that makes a continuous sound

Vancouver Island MusicFest: ‘House bands’ from the golden age of rock and R&B

Some of America’s greatest session musicians are coming to the Comox Valley this summer

Former B.C. Greyhound bus drivers head to Penticton for goodbye party

Big bash runs until Sunday, funded by drink cans left behind on busses over the years

Boy, 12, arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on another child at a Surrey park

The child was later released into his parents’ custody as Surrey RCMP continue their investigation

Full-scale search underway for missing kayaker on Okanagan Lake

Kelowna Paddle Centre member Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, failed to return from his ‘daily kayak’ on the lake

Most Read