Mad Hatter’s Ball offers laughs in support of Boys and Girls Club

The annual fundraising event for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Victoria will feature auctions and improv comedy. Mad Hatter’s Goes to the Improv takes place on May 24. (Boys & Girls Club of Greater Victoria website)

Don’t be late for a very important date.

The signature fundraising event for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Victoria — Mad Hatter’s Goes to the Improv — is fast approaching and is sure to be filled with belly laughs, good food and, of course, costumes and hats.

The fourth annual Mad Hatter’s Ball takes place on May 24 and is expected to draw a crowd of about 200 of Victoria’s business influencers who are all there to support the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Victoria.

READ ALSO: Bob Harman honoured by special Leadership Victoria award

“We wanted to have a signature event to bring all of our supporters together and celebrate what it is that we do,” said Tyler Olson of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Victoria. “The event has certainly taken off. Some guests really get all decked out in full costume.”

This year’s event features five different food stations, a live and silent auction, games, hat and costume contests and improv performances from Paper Street Theatre Co.

“People can expect some laughs, a lot of fun and a chance to know about the great work that we’re doing,” Olson said.

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Victoria has eight locations and services 1,200 youths and their families every year. While the organization is known for its before and after school care, Olson said youths benefit from 25 different programs.

READ ALSO: Value of recreation driven home by Boys and Girls Club

“We help everyone from new teenage moms that are learning life skills to youth with addiction issues to youths in summer camps,” Olson said.

Funds raised from the event will help keep the many programs running at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Victoria.

The organization’s mission is to provide a safe, supportive place where children, youth and families can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships and develop confidence and skills for life.

Mad Hatter’s Goes to the Improv takes place on May 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the McPherson Playhouse. Tickets are $100 and include a catered reception, live and silent auctions, games, raffles, costume and hat contests and the live improv comedy show.

For more information, go to https://bgcvic.org/event/mad-hatters-ball/.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter