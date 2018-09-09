Early reports are showing the quake was magnitude 3.1 and struck in the Puget Sound about 30 km SE of Victoria at 5:55 a.m. (Photo ArcGIS)

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

A small earthquake rattled parts of southern Vancouver Island early Sunday morning (Sept. 9).

While not yet reviewed by a seismologist, early reports are showing the quake was magnitude 3.1 and struck in the Puget Sound about 30 km SE of Victoria at 5:55 a.m.

People throughout Greater Victoria have been on social media sharing their experiences, many saying they were woken up by the quake.

It is a great reminder to get prepared. Prepared BC has resources to help including a Household Preparedness Guide and a Household Emergency Plan.

Help Natural Resources Canada improve their earthquake hazard map by reporting it here.

 

