Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

A small earthquake rattled parts of southern Vancouver Island early Sunday morning (Sept. 9).
While not yet reviewed by a seismologist, early reports are showing the quake was magnitude 3.1 and struck in the Puget Sound about 30 km SE of Victoria at 5:55 a.m.
3.1 magnitude #earthquake. 22 km from Sequim, WA, #UnitedStates https://t.co/VXzRrR5G5w
— Earthquake Alerts (@QuakesToday) September 9, 2018
People throughout Greater Victoria have been on social media sharing their experiences, many saying they were woken up by the quake.
3.1 – felt a lot in Oak Bay #yyj #earhquake pic.twitter.com/w5KbB936l7
— Caroline Davies Posynick (@Owl_) September 9, 2018
Was just woken up by an #earthquake here in #Colwood. #Victoria #yyj @CTVNewsVI @CHEK_News pic.twitter.com/t8b2ufrLLR
— Justin Hobson (@justinhobson85) September 9, 2018
It is a great reminder to get prepared. Prepared BC has resources to help including a Household Preparedness Guide and a Household Emergency Plan.
Help Natural Resources Canada improve their earthquake hazard map by reporting it here.
