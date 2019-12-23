A magnitude 5.1 earthquake took place off the coast of northern Vancouver Island on Dec. 23, 2019. Earthquakes Canada map

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake reported off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

No tsunami warning is expected after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of northern Vancouver Island Monday morning.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the earthquake occurred at 8:44 a.m. local time at a depth of five kilometres about 162 km west of Port Hardy.

The agency said there are no reports of damage.

Emergency Info BC said there is no tsunami threat.

RELATED: Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near northern Vancouver Island

RELATED: Recent quakes in B.C., California don’t mean ‘Big One’ is imminent, expert says

