Mainly cloudy, chance of showers ahead for Thursday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend’s forecast

December’s full moon is expected to peak at 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 12, for the last full moon of the decade. (Adrian J. Scott photo/twitter.com/BPeeples17)

Thursday will be mainly cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the day and overnight, with a high of 8 C and a low of 6 C.

READ ALSO: Last full moon of the decade peaks at 12:12 on 12/12

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 1 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 7 C and an overnight low of 0 C.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: West Shore students rally for 10,000 Tonight food drive

Sunday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 6 C and an overnight low of 1 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Last full moon of the decade peaks at 12:12 on 12/12

Just Posted

Last full moon of the decade peaks at 12:12 on 12/12

December full moon also referred to as the cold moon

Canada ranks among countries most impacted by severe weather

Canada has climbed from the 42nd spot to ninth on the Climate Risk Index

Study shows Oak Bay’s dwindling population is rapidly aging

Housing Needs Study says Oak Bay facing a shortfall of 349 bedrooms

Esquimalt considers installing separate bike lanes on Esquimalt Road, Lampson Street

Staff explored several options for the busy routes

PHOTOS: West Shore students rally for 10,000 Tonight food drive

Students, community members gather, sort food donations

VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ in B.C. waters

B.C. crew films fight between the two feisty animals in Quatsino off north Vancouver Island

Raptors fans show Kawhi the love in his return to Toronto

Leonard receives championship ring, leads new club to win

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and… Continue reading

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

One man dead after car crash in Nanaimo

One person died, another was injured in the accident which happened Wednesday on Nanaimo Lakes Road

‘Honest mistake:’ RCMP says B.C. cannabis shop can keep image of infamous Mountie

Sam Steele wearing military, not RCMP uniform in image depicted in Jimmy’s Cannabis window

B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by pellet gun on Vancouver Island

Young deer found near construction site in Hammond Bay area in Nanaimo, B.C.

Laid-off forest workers converge on B.C. legislature

Loggers call for action on strike, provincial stumpage

Most Read