Mainly cloudy, chance of showers ahead for Thursday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend’s forecast

Thursday will be mainly cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the day and overnight, with a high of 8 C and a low of 6 C.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 1 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 7 C and an overnight low of 0 C.

Sunday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 6 C and an overnight low of 1 C.



