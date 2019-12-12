Mainly cloudy, chance of showers ahead for Thursday

Thursday will be mainly cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the day and overnight, with a high of 8 C and a low of 6 C.
Friday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 1 C.
Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 7 C and an overnight low of 0 C.
Sunday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 6 C and an overnight low of 1 C.
