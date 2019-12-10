Mainly cloudy, chance of showers ahead for Tuesday

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy, with a few showers beginning in the morning and a high of 7 C. Overnight will be mainly cloudy, with a low of 5 C.
Wednesday’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies, with showers throughout the day and a high of 7 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 7 C, with wind gusts.
Thursday will see showers throughout the day and night, with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 6 C.
Friday will be cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 1 C.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.