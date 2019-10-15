Mainly cloudy, chance of showers ahead for Tuesday

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 14 C. Overnight will see periods of rain with a low of 10 C.
Wednesday will see periods of rain throughout the day and overnight, with a high of 14 C and a low of 9 C.
Thursday will see periods of rain and a high of 13 C. Showers are expected overnight with a low of 8 C.
Friday will see showers throughout the day and night, with a high of 12 C and an overnight low of 8 C.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.