More clouds, showers ahead for Wednesday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend’s forecast

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy, with showers beginning in the early afternoon and a high of 7 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 7 C.

Thursday is expected to be mainly cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the day and a high of 9 C. Overnight’s forecast is calling for showers and a low of 6 C.

Friday will be cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 0 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 6 C. Overnight will be cloudy, with a low of 0 C.


