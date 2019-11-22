Friday will be mainly sunny with a high of 9 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 3 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Mainly sunny skies ahead for Friday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend’s forecast

Friday will be mainly sunny with a high of 9 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 3 C.

Saturday is expected to be cloudy, with a chance of showers near noon and a high of 10 C. Showers will continue overnight with a low of 6 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 10 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of rain and a low of 5 C.

Monday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers that will continue through the night. A high of 9 C and an overnight low of 3 C is expected.


Mainly sunny skies ahead for Friday

