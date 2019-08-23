Happy Friday, today will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning, with clouds clearing in the afternoon and a high of 19 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 11 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Mainly cloudy skies ahead for Friday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Happy Friday, today will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning, with clouds clearing in the afternoon and a high of 19 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 11 C.

READ ALSO: Speculation tax forces sale of Oak Bay’s ‘Tulip House’

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 12 C with some cloudy periods.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 20 C with an overnight low of 11 C.

READ ALSO: Dead Boats Society moving towards 100 wreckages removed from the Salish Sea

Monday will be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 12 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Expanded support to help B.C. youth from care attend university still falling short

Just Posted

Speculation tax forces sale of Oak Bay’s ‘Tulip House’

Bob and Jan Fleming selling their retirement home famous for its thousands of tulips

Province rejects criticism from Saanich councillor over McKenzie Interchange

Transportation ministry says project will ‘significantly lower’ greenhouse gas emissions

Dead Boats Society moving towards 100 wreckages removed from the Salish Sea

‘Gorge Guy’ John Roe on another mission

Mainly cloudy skies ahead for Friday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

UPDATE: Father on trial for murder describes being ‘tackled’ and ‘stabbed’ in Oak Bay apartment

Oak Bay father takes stand in his defense for December 2017 deaths of young daughters

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

POLL: Should there be a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers?

We’ve all heard them, and most likely cursed them under our breath.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Striking Western Forest Products workers could lose benefits in September

Union, forest company at odds over Vancouver Island benefit payments as strike enters third month

Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Forests minister visits B.C. town rocked by multiple mill shutdowns

A third of Mackenzie turns out for rally, not much to cheer about

Family, NDP celebrate Jack Layton on eighth anniversary of his death

Former leader died of cancer in 2011

Expanded support to help B.C. youth from care attend university still falling short

Inadequate support, limited awareness and eligibility restrictions some of the existing challenges

B.C. music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

Police believe other victims could be out there after the arrest of Lamar Victor Alviar

Most Read