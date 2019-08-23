Mainly cloudy skies ahead for Friday

Happy Friday, today will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning, with clouds clearing in the afternoon and a high of 19 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 11 C.
Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 12 C with some cloudy periods.
Sunday will be sunny with a high of 20 C with an overnight low of 11 C.
Monday will be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 12 C.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.