Mainly cloudy skies ahead for Friday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Happy Friday, today will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning, with clouds clearing in the afternoon and a high of 19 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 11 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Happy Friday, today will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning, with clouds clearing in the afternoon and a high of 19 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 11 C.

READ ALSO: Speculation tax forces sale of Oak Bay’s ‘Tulip House’

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 12 C with some cloudy periods.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 20 C with an overnight low of 11 C.

READ ALSO: Dead Boats Society moving towards 100 wreckages removed from the Salish Sea

Monday will be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 12 C.